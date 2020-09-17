Keonjhar: With active support of the district mineral foundation (DMF), Keonjhar district administration conceptualised a unique and novel project of installing 11,000 solar-based streetlights in all the 473 mining-affected villages of the district Wednesday.

The project is said to have covered seven blocks like Banspal, Champua, Harichandanpur, Hatadihi, Jhumpura, Joda and Sadar.

Implemented at a cost of about Rs 25 crores sanctioned from DMF funds, the solar project benefits over five lakh residents of 473 villages. The project has transformed the way villagers live.

Children in these villages are the immediate beneficiaries of the project as erratic power cuts adversely affected their studies. Now, many children in these villages study together in a group under these streetlights which are independent of undeclared power-cuts.

The solar-energy based streetlights have extended socio-economic, educational and recreational activities in the mining affected villages.

Notably, each solar-based streetlight consists of solar photovoltaic modules (solar panels), energy-efficient LEDs, lithium ferro phosphate batteries, control electronics, module mounting pole and other installations. The solar panels take energy from the sun and charge the battery during day hours, which in turn powers after sunset.

These streetlights use energy-efficient LEDs and state-of-the-art lithium ferro phosphate batteries for high luminance and long life. The streetlights are equipped with motion sensor device. In case of any movement, the sensor senses it and glows to the fullest extent.

PNN