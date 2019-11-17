Jammu: A soldier was killed and two more were injured in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector here Sunday, officials said. The explosion took place when an Army team was patrolling the Pallanwalla area, they added.

The officials said the whole area was cordoned off and further details of the incident were awaited. A combing operation has been launched in the area as the security personnel are trying to find out if terrorists were behind the blast.

It should also be stated here that immediately after the blast, there was shelling from the Pakistan side for more than 10 minutes. However, then it stopped as abruptly it began.

Agencies