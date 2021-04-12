Bhubaneswar: The 14th edition of the IPL is already underway. In spite of a second COVID-19 wave hitting India, the IPL hasn’t lost its charm. In fact, it is one way of putting behind, even if it is for a few hours, the misery suffered due to the pandemic. IPL-14 is already three days old and in an hour from now, it will enter its fourth day when Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Punjab Kings (PKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Well, IPL is best-watched and enjoyed when you do so with other fans and friends. In the last 13 years of the IPL, numerous records have been created and broken. You should have them at your finger tips to steal a march over your associates whenever you are discussing or watching a game.

Do you know who has the best bowling figures in the IPL? Or for that matter who has hit the maximum number of fours. Well sixes, you can roll off the names quickly… but not so for boundaries. Here are some interesting facts. It may come in handy for you.

All time top-5 batting records

Highest run scorers: Virat Kohli (RCB) 5,878; Suresh Raina (CSK) 5,368; David Warner (SRH) 5,254; Rohit Sharma (MI) 5,230; Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 5,197.

Most Number of 100s: Chris Gayle (PKS) 6, Virat Kohli (RCB) 5, David Warner (SRH) 4, Shane Watson (CSK Retd) 4, AB de Villiers (RCB) 3.

Most Number of 50s: David Warner (SRH) 48, Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 41, Rohit Sharma (MI) 39, Virat Kohli (RCB) 39, Suresh Raina (CSK) 38.

Most Number of 6s: Chris Gayle (PKS) 349, AB de Villiers (RCB) 235, MS Dhoni (CSK) 216, Rohit Sharma (MI) 213, Virat Kohli (RCB) 201.

Most Number of 4s: Sikhar Dhawan (DC) 591, David Warner (SRH) 510, Virat Kohli (RCB) 503, Suresh Raina (CSK) 493, Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 491.

Best strike rate: Andre Russell (KKR) 182.33; Nicholas Pooran (PKS) 165.39; Sunil Narine (KKR) 164.27, Hardik Pandya (MI) 159.26, Moeen Ali (CSK) 158.46.

Highest individual scores

Chris Gayle (PKS, 175, 66 balls) for RCB vs Pune Warriors.

Brendon McMullum (KKR, 158, 73 balls) vs RCB.

AB de Villiers (RCB, 133 59 balls) vs MI.

KL Rahul (PKS, 132 69 balls) vs RCB.

AB de Villiers (RCB, 129 52 balls) vs Gujarat Lions.

BOWLING RECORDS

Highest wicket-taker: Lasith Malinga (MI) 170; Amit Mishra (DC) 160; Piyush Chawla (MI) 156; Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 153; Harbhajan Singh (KKR) 150.

Best match figures:

Alzarri Joseph (MI) 6/12 vs SRH.

Sohail Tanvir (RR) 6/14 vs CSK.

Adam Zampa (RPS) 6/19 vs SRH.

Anil Kumble (RCB) 5/5 vs RR.

Ishant Sharma (DC) 5/12 vs KTK.

Best economy rate: Rashid Khan (SRH) 6.24; Anil Kumble (RCB) 6.57; Glenn McGrath (DD/DC) 6.61; Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK) 6.67; Roloef van der Merwe (RCB) 6.74.

Most number of dot balls: Harbhajan Singh (KKR) 1,249, Ravichandran Ashwin (DC) 1170, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 1,164, Lasith Malinga (MI) 1,155, Piyush Chawla (MI) 1,148.

All records updated till last year. This year’s games not included.