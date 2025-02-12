Mumbai: Disney+ Hotstar stopped working for many users in India Wednesday afternoon, prompting some to share their complaints on social media. The video streaming platform, available on mobile, web, and smart TVs, appears to be inaccessible on the web and larger screens.

Many users encountered the error message: “Something went wrong. We are having trouble playing this video right now.” The platform also provided options to retry activation or seek assistance.

According to outage tracker Downdetector.in, complaints about Disney+ Hotstar surged, with over 98% of reports related to video streaming. The outage began around 12:35 pm IST, affecting users in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Independent checks confirmed that while the service remained accessible on mobile devices, the web version for TVs was disrupted. Additionally, some mobile users faced issues, including limited audio options for the India vs. England 3rd ODI and low video quality despite high-speed internet.

PNN