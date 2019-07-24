Shimla: A 19-year-old student from Bangladesh, who was studying in a private university in the Himachal Pradesh capital, allegedly committed suicide, the police said Wednesday.

He was the son of Bangladeshi politician Sheikh Shahidul Islam, who suffered a defeat in the country’s parliamentary polls in December last year.

The student, Aizazul Islam, was staying in a rented accommodation here, a police official said. The incident occurred Tuesday.

The police official said, “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. A case has been registered. The Bangladesh Embassy has been informed.”

After a post-mortem, the body has been kept in the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

Aizazul Islam was pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration course at AP Goyal University.

IANS