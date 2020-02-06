Mumbai: Actor Angad Singh Bedi is celebrating his 37th birthday February 6.

Angad is the son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. In 2004, Angad made his television debut with Kaya Taran. Seven years later, he entered the Hindi film industry and appeared in the film F.A.L.T.U. (2011). In 2018, Angad came into limelight when he secretly married actress Neha Dhupia.

Angad saw Neha at a gym for the first time. At that time, he was playing Under 19 cricket in Delhi and Neha was preparing for Miss India pageant. Angad lost his heart at first sight. Initially it was a completely one-sided love story. In an interview, Angad mentioned about his love at first sight.

Angad said: “When I used to play under-19 cricket in Delhi, I saw Neha for the first time at the gym. Neha was wearing a short skirt. I was impressed by her workout routine. At that time, I did not know her name.”

Angad further said: “After many years we met in Mumbai and then we became friends. At the same time, I was ready to carry on the relationship with her, but Neha continued with friendship. Later, it slowly turned into love.”

Angad and Neha married 10 May 2018 in a private ceremony at a gurudwara. The fans were quite surprised by Neha andAngad’s wedding. Suddenly hearing the news of marriage, it was speculated that Neha was pregnant. Angad and Neha at first denied the news of pregnancy but later Angad confessed this in Neha’s show ‘No Filter Neha’. Angad revealed that Neha was pregnant before marriage and when their parents came to know about this, they scolded them.