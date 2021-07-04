Kendrapara: Unable to get a stretcher or hearse vehicle, a man had to carry the body of her octogenarian mother on his shoulder to the postmortem room.

A video of the incident went viral on social media forcing Kendrapara CDMO Anita Pattnaik to order an inquiry into the incident. The CDMO said action would be taken against whoever was found guilty in the incident.

Sources said 82-years widow Dukhi Devi from Barahilo village under Derabish police station fell sick Friday night and was rushed to Derabish CHC for treatment.

As her health deteriorated, she was shifted to District Headquarter hospital for treatment, but she was declared dead by the doctor of Kendrapada District Headquarter hospital.

The son of the deceased frantically searched for a stretcher at the district headquarter hospital to take her mother’s body to the autopsy room, but in vain.

He neither got a hearse nor did anybody from the hospital come forward to help him to take the dead body of his old mother to the post mortem room.

Finding no other alternative, the man took the body of his mother on his shoulder to the autopsy room.

UNI