Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra is set to release a music video inspired by the paintings of artist Asit Kumar Patnaik. The video features Sona donning red hair like Patnaik’s semi-clad muse does in his works across a two-decade career. The video captures complex emotions of a woman in a man’s world, navigating desire and other intricate feelings. Sona Mohapatra is a great fan of Asit Kumar Patnaik’s works.

Patnaik’s paintings feature semi-clad male figures and a repeated motif of a sensual but robust red-haired female figure.

Video conceptualised by Sona

This music video was conceptualised by Sona. She met Patnaik a couple of years ago in his studio in Delhi following a concert. Since then the video has been in the pipeline.

Sona feels that the red-haired muse of Patnaik deeply resonates with her artist alter ego, ‘Lal Pari Mastani’. That is also a moniker her fans know her by for over a decade. ‘Nit khair manga’ will be her maiden collaboration with Patnaik.

Maiden collaboration

“I deeply connect with Asit’s work. His art holds a place of pride on my walls. I have been waiting for many years to do the art-music collaboration like this. Few know that I was a keen student of painting myself. I am doubly excited that this music video is releasing at a time when the whole world has slowed down in the pandemic,” said Sona.

“For me, personally, there couldn’t have been a more incredible and fulfilling experience. Doing something fresh and new instead of the usual music video format is always rejuvenating. There’s a spiritual quality to the ‘Nit khair’ song that finds synergy with the mystical and sensual quality of Asit’s paintings. The music video has languid pace, uplifting music and art. I hope it makes people feel better in these anxious and uncertain times,” added the singer.

IANS