Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has joined Special IGP of Maharashtra Pratap Dighavkar and a team of cyber experts, on an initiative to end cyber bullying on social media.

“Social media was made with the intention to spread love and positivity. Unfortunately, it has become a toxic place with the rampant rise of cyberbullying and mental harassment. I have been a victim of trolls and abuses myself,” said Sonakshi, about joining the campaign, Full Stop To Cyber Bullying.

As part of the campaign, there will be five live interactions featuring panelists. These interactions will be streamed live on the actress’s social media handles.

The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about cyber bullying, so that trollers, abusers, harassers, and bullies on internet become aware of the legal consequences of their actions. The first interaction will air on the July 26.

Sonakshi’s decision to join such an initiative comes after she quit Twitter over a month ago.

“The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days. Chalo I’m off — deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out. Aag lage basti mein… mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter,” Sonakshi had written on Instagram while quitting.