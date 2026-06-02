New Delhi: Sonam Wangchuk Tuesday expressed support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and said he would join the group’s planned protest in Delhi June 6 if the minister does not step down by then.

In a video message, Wangchuk said he had initially sought assurances that the movement represented the concerns of Indian youth rather than any external agenda. He said discussions with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and a review of data shared by the group convinced him that its members were acting in the national interest.

Wangchuk said the group’s demand for the minister’s resignation stemmed from concerns over alleged irregularities in examinations such as NEET, CUET and CBSE tests. However, he described the issue as part of a broader crisis in India’s education system.

Wangchuk said he had become increasingly concerned about the pace of reform and the lack of meaningful change in the sector.

He argued that India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047 would require effective educational policies and implementation rather than aspirations alone. Referring to recent education ministers, Wangchuk questioned whether sufficient progress had been made to achieve that goal.

Wangchuk said alleged NEET paper leaks and examination-related disruptions had affected millions of students and warranted accountability. He urged the prime minister to ensure responsibility is fixed, saying that in a functioning democracy, an education minister would be expected to resign if major examination failures occurred under his watch.

Wangchuk said he would join the June 6 protest in Delhi if no action is taken by June 5, adding that he intends to participate alongside the movement’s supporters and leadership.

Concluding his message, he reiterated his long-standing call for public participation in reform efforts, saying meaningful change requires citizens to act rather than wait for others to do so.