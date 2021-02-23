Sonepur: The body of a man was recovered from his official residence at Cluster Colony in Sonepur town Tuesday under mysterious conditions.

The deceased has been identified as Siba Narayan Biswal (41). He was working as a senior clerk at the Collector’s office. He was a resident of Sarasmal (Mirdhhapada) village under Rampur police limits and is survived by his wife, a daughter (16) and a son (13).

Biswal along with his wife and children had visited his father’s house at Burla four days ago. And he had not gone to his office Friday and Monday over some reasons.

After he did not come out of his house long after his normal time; his neighbours knocked on his door but received no answer. They then informed the police.

Reaching on the spot, the police broke open the door only to find Biswal hanging from a nail on the wall with a plastic rope. He was alone in his quarter and the door and windows were shut from inside.

Later, additional district magistrate Surya Narayan Dash, tehsildar Naveen Kumar Padhi, Sonepur SDPO Mihir Kumar Panda and IIC Pushpendu Sagar reached the spot. Registering an unnatural death case, the police with the help of forensic team have launched a probe into the case.

PNN