New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has set up three separate committees. The three committees are for discussing policy issues related to economic affairs, foreign affairs and national security. Sonia Gandhi has named former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in all the three panels.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijaya Singh will be part of the economic affairs committee. Jairam Ramesh will be the convener on the panel.

The committee on foreign affairs will have Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid and Saptagiri Ulaka. Khurshid will function as the convener.

The committee on national security will have Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, party leaders Veerappa Moily, Vincent H Pala and V Vaithilingam, with Pala as its convener.

“The Congress president has constituted three committees to consider and discuss issues and policies related to the subjects of economic affairs, foreign affairs and national security,” an official statement from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Incidentally, among those nominated in the committees include senior party leaders Azad, Sharma, Moily and Tharoor. They were part of the 23 letter-writers seeking an organisational overhaul of the Congress.

While Sharma is the chairman of the AICC foreign affairs department, Tharoor heads the party’s Professional Congress.