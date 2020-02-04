New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is stable and her condition has improved, the hospital authorities said Tuesday. She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

Sonia underwent medical tests and was found to be suffering from a stomach infection. “There is an improvement in her condition and she is stable,” Dr DS Rana, chairman (board of management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.

The Congress chief did not attend Saturday the Union Budget presentation in Parliament. Overall the Congress president has not been keeping well for the last couple of months, sources informed.

PTI