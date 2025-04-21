Mumbai: Sonu Nigam has become the latest victim of identity theft on social media. The singer has asked the netizens to be aware of people claiming to be from his management team.

Nigam took to his Instagram and wrote, “It has come to my attention that someone has been misusing my identity online. Please note that no one from my team has ever reached out to anyone on my behalf for any reason. If someone claims to be from my management & contacts you out of the blue, please treat it with caution!”

He further disclosed that he has not been active on the micro-blogging site X for the last 8 years, and a couple of accounts made in his name are being run by others. Nigam further requested netizens to report and block in case they come across such fake accounts.

“Also, I have not been on Twitter/ X for the last 8 years. A few accounts that people may believe to be mine, are actually being run by someone else, often posting controversial things under my name. If you come across such fake accounts or messages, please REPORT AND BLOCK,” the singer added.

Showing his gratitude for raising the issue with him, Nigam wrote, “Thank you to those who’ve flagged the issue to me. And Thank you so much my extended family for your continued support and understanding.”

Sharing the concerning matter on his IG, Nigam captioned the post, “I just wanted to take a moment to clarify something important. If you come across any suspicious/fake messages under my name, it would be great if you could report or block the account. Thank you everyone for your support and understanding.”

Refreshing your memory, Singer Shreya Ghoshal’s X account was also hacked in March this year. However, she was able to restore her account with the help of the X team.

IANS