Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani, who is slowly establishing herself as a leading actress in the Hindi film industry, was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Now she has bagged another film with Salman titled Radhe.

No sooner, the evergreen beauty signed her second film with Salman, she has brought home a new SUV worth Rs 1.3 crore. The actress shared a photo of herself standing besides the brand new SUV that starts at Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

According to the registration information of the car, Disha has purchased the HSE petrol variant. However, we are not sure if it is the 3.0-litre or the 2.0-litre petrol variant. Both the pictures went viral in the social media platform.

The caption reads “And I thought I was tall ! Thank you @landrover_modimotors Worli , for the lovely experience ! #ad”

With this Disha has joined the list of the actors who has this SUV car. Apart from Disha, Katrina Kaif, Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Salman own this SUV.

Worth mentioning, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be directed by Prabhu Deva. It is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Productions Private Limited respectively.

The film, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, was officially announced 18 October 2019 with its motion poster released. It is scheduled to be released 22 May 2020, the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.