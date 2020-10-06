Bhubaneswar: The standard operating procedure (SOP) to conduct OJEE, scheduled to be held between Oct 12 and Oct 19, was released by authorities. These will be implemented at all 53 exam centres across the state.

In compliance with COVID – 19 guidelines of Govt. of India and Govt. of Odisha, all necessary measures, with respect to hygiene and social distancing, shall be taken at the test venues to ensure health and convenience of the candidates.

In all the test centres, only 50% of the total seating capacity will be utilized such that the gap between consecutive candidates will be maintained as per guidelines of Govt. of India.

In case, any candidate appears to have high body temp or any other COVID symptom, he/she will be allowed to appear the exam in a specially created isolated hall, provision for which (@ 5% of capacity) will be made available in each test venue.

Before the beginning of each shift, the entire test venue including exam halls, door handles, lift switches and railings among others will be disinfected.

Again, before the beginning of each shift, the seating area of each candidate, including chair, desk, monitor, keyboard, mouse etc. will be thoroughly sanitized.