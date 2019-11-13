Bhograi: In a shocking incident, a sorcerer couple allegedly tortured a boy and put him amid a cloud of smoke to ‘exorcise ghost’ from him at Ranigoda under Bhograi block in Balasore Wednesday. The boy was found critical.

According to reports, a 10-year-old boy of Ranigada village was not keeping well. His parents took him to a sorcerer couple to cure him of his illness.

However, the sorcerer couple said that the body was possessed and he needs to be exorcised. The sorcerer couple took the boy to a roadside and beat him black and blue with sticks.

Later, the couple lit a fire and then gave the boy smoke. Someone recorded the scene and made it viral on social and electronic media.

Kamarda police took quick action by rushing to the spot. When the sorcerer couple – Ajay Roul and his wife – came to know about the arrival of police, they fled the spot.

Police rescued the body in critical condition while his parents admitted him to a private nursing home.

Police have suo motu registered a case in this regard.

Various quarters have condemned the incident and observed that due to lack of healthcare facilities in the area, people have nowhere to go, but seek treatment either from quacks or from witchdoctors.