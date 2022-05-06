Anandapur: In a bizarre incident, people did not go to police, but took the help of a sorcerer in an attempt to find a stolen cellphone at Jalasuan village under Ramchandrapur police limits in Keonjhar district Thursday.

Nityananda Majhi of the village alleged that his son’s phone was stolen three days ago but they failed to trace it. Upset over the issue, the family turned to a local sorcerer who performed puja and assured that the cellphone will be recovered from the house of the thief. He asked the family to follow his instructions.

At the instruction of the black magician, a group of four youths carried a bench on their shoulders and kept on moving in the village. The sorcerer said that the bench will expose the youth. The bench stopped near three houses of the village, but the owners of these houses were found to be gentle and innocent. The cellphone is yet to be found.