Kendrapara: The destruction caused by flood waters across 13 villages located in the island region of Luna and Karandia rivers in Kedrapara district has become visible after the water level receded recently. Many crops along the riverbanks have been destroyed, while parts of agricultural land have now been submerged in the rivers. The flooding was caused after the rivers swelled following the release of water in Mahanadi in August this year. The two rivers are part of the Mahanadi water system. In the last 10 years, more than 60 houses in the region have been swallowed by the rivers, and the phenomenon continues. Every year, houses and farmlands in the island region are destroyed due to floods, prompting locals to demand the construction of stone-packing embankments along the rivers.

However, nothing has happened to address the perennial problem so far. Pinaki Samantaray from Aitipur village said that even after 77 years of Independence, these 13 villages remain neglected by successive governments. “Despite our repeated pleas to politicians and officials, the residents of the island area have not yet seen any fruitful results,” he said. Located about 10 kilometres away from Kendrapara city, this island region suffers from lack of basic facilities such as education, healthcare, transportation, and drinking water.

The 13 villages are spread across five panchayats under three blocks. The villages include Aitipur, Balarampur, and Balisingh in Marshaghai block under Aitipur Panchayat; and Dihjalpoka, Pakshata, and Kanibanka under Jalapoka Panchayat. In Derabis block, Dihbasupur and Indalo panchayats are part of the affected region.

Additionally, Sansasala, Sishua, and Sathilo villages in Garadapur block’s Bangalapur panchayat are also affected by the nature’s fury. The 13 revenue villages are bordered by the Karandia river on one side, and the Luna River on the other. The island area starts near Sathilo, and ends at Dihbalrampur. Rekha Sethy, a local resident, expressed her distress, saying that the Karandia River has made their lives unbearable. “In the past two years alone, the river has swallowed four houses, and now only one house remains,” she said.

She mentioned that several years ago, the river was about 300 meters away, but due to the changing course of the rivers, the banks are eroding rapidly. Sarpanch Bidyulata Sahu stated that out of around 200 houses, 60 have been lost to the river over the past decade. “Not only homes, but much of the farmland near the river has turned into the riverbed, resulting in a loss of agricultural land,” he said. Meanwhile, Irrigation department’s Executive Engineer, Umesh Chandra Sethy, said that plans are underway for stone-packing of the embankment. “The work is expected to start very soon,” he said.