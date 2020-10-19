Kolkata: Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition has improved significantly. The doctors attending to Soumitra Chatterjee are planning to make him walk with support in a couple of days. This information was given Monday by a senior medical practitioner treating him at a private hospital here.

Doctors said the octogenarian was administered ‘rigorous’ physiotherapy to help him improve quickly. They are planning to read out stories to him, besides continuing his music therapy.

“We have given him higher doses of steroids and there have been no complications. Hopefully, its effect will be evident in the coming days. He has responded today also. There has been no growth in cultures. The good thing is that we made him sit on the bed,” said Dr Arindam Kar. He is leading the team that is attending to Chatterjee.

“We have intensified his physiotherapy so that he improves quickly. We have also given him chest and limb therapy. Maybe, in a couple of days, we will start making him walk with support,” Dr Kar added.

The thespian’s oxygen saturation levels have been consistent without support. His organs like heart and kidneys are functioning normally. All other parameters are also fine, Kar informed.

“His (Chatterjee’s) music therapy is ongoing. We are also planning to read out books to him to make him feel better. This may help in psychological stimulation in the brain,” the doctor said.

The critically acclaimed actor has worked with renowned filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Tapan Sinha. He was admitted to the hospital October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was shifted to the ITU after his condition deteriorated.

Chatterjee had tested negative for the infection Wednesday, after which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU for treatment.