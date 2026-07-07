Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch Tuesday questioned all 20 accused arrested in the high-profile Soumya death case at Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar as part of its ongoing investigation.

A two-member Crime Branch team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ratnaprabha Satpathy, interrogated the accused persons individually inside the jail.

The questioning focused on the sequence of events leading to the death, the alleged conspiracy behind the crime, the role of each accused and the verification of information gathered during the investigation.

A total of 20 people have been arrested in connection with the Soumya mob-lynching case so far. The Crime Branch said the investigation is continuing to examine all aspects of the case.