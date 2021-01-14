There is no dearth of mysterious and ancient temples in India. You will get to see temples in every corner of the country.

Many of these temples are also considered miraculous and mysterious.

Today we are going to tell you about one such temple, if called mysterious, would not be wrong, because sound of a ‘Damru’, an Indian percussion instrument, is heard when the temple rocks are patted.

The temple in question is a Shiv temple located in Solan in Himachal Pradesh and popularly known as Jatoli Shiva temple.

It is believed that Lord Shiva visited this place and stayed for some time. Later in the 1950s a Baba named Swami Krishnananda Paramahansa came here, on whose guidance and direction the construction work of Jatoli Shiva temple started. In the year 1974, he laid the foundation of this temple.

It took nearly 39 years for the Jatoli Shiva temple to be constructed. The most special thing about this temple built at a cost of crores of rupees is that it has been constructed with the money donated by devotees from around the globe. This is the reason why it took more than three decades to be made.

Statues of various gods and goddesses are installed in this temple. The temple has a crystal gem ‘Shivling’. Apart from this, idols of Lord Shiva and the Goddess Parvati are also installed here. At the same time, a huge 11 feet high gold urn is also installed at the upper end of the temple, which makes it very special.