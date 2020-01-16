New Delhi: South Indian film superstar Rajinkanth’s daughter Soundarya shared on the social media platform how the family celebrated Pongal with a special post.

The 35-year-old celebrated the harvest festival with her parents Rajinikanth and Latha, and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. In the pictures, Soundarya and her mother Latha can be seen dressed in yellow sarees. Rajinikanth, on the other hand is dressed in a white mundu and a matching shirt while his son-in-law Vishagan is wearing a violet shirt. The caption on her post read, ‘Happy Pongal’. Soundarya also used the hashtags #blessed and #grateful with the post.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7VcGAqjst0/

However, Soundarya did not just post the picture of Pongal festivities with her family only. She also posted another picture on Instagram with her in-laws and her husband. She wrote: “Wishing you all a very happy Pongal. With my adorable husband and absolutely amazing in-laws Vanaga appa and Usha amma . Pic with Thalaivar soon.” The last line proves that this picture was taken much before the celebrities at Rajinikanth’s house.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7U7z5YjVbu/

It should be stated here Vishagan and Soundarya got married this year only in February. She was previously married to businessman R Ashwin and she has a four-year-old kid from that marriage. Soundarya has worked as a graphic designer in the South film industry since 1999. She has also directed films like Kochadaiiyaan and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar in which he plays a cop, released last week in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Even though the Hindi version has not done well, the Tamil and Telegu ones are doing very well at the box office. It has to, after all Darbar has Rajinikanth.

PNN & Agencies