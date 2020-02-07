Mumbai: Actress Soundarya Sharma has bagged a new project, titled Raktanchal.

Raktanchal is a period drama set in the 1980s in Uttar Pradesh. It explores the nexus of politics and the mafia.

“I’m so thrilled to be a part of this web series, which is based on true events and people in UP. Going back to the 80s era and to be able to live this powerful character is very exhilarating,” Soundarya said.

Raktanchal will stream on MX player.

Soundarya is known for her role in the film Ranchi Diaries, which featured veteran actor Anupam Kher, Himansh Kohli, Jimmy Sheirgill and Satish Kaushik.