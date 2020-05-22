Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly’s years as captain of the Indian team had many great moments but the one that stands out for many is him waving his shirt over his head on the balcony of the Lord’s after Mohammad Kaif led India to a dramatic win over England in the final of the Natwest series in 2002.

Fans on Twitter remembered that moment once again when Ganguly posted photos of him “fixing” a mango tree from his balcony in Kolkata after Cyclone Amphan. “The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest,” Ganguly said in the tweet alongwith the photos.

The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RGOJeaqFx1 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

“Dada, another balcony another show of strength!” said a user

“Dada and balcony a better love story than veer Zara,” said another tweet while a user said that the love story is better “than Titanic.” “Dada aur balcony ka purana rishtaa hai,” said another tweet.

Interestingly, Cricket South Africa’s Director of Cricket Graeme Smith expressed his support for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Ganguly and his comments were also backed by CSA CEO Jacques Faul.

“From our perspective, it would be great to see a cricket man like Sourav Ganguly may be getting into the President’s role of the ICC,” Smith told reporters. “I think that will be good for the game; I think it will be good for the modern game as well. He understands it; he has played it at the highest level; he is respected; and his leadership will be key to us going forward,” the former South Africa skipper said.

IANS