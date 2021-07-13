Kolkata: BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has finally agreed and has said ‘Yes’ to the shooting of his biopic. And if sources are to be believed, the role of Sourav Ganguly will be played by Ranbir Kapoor. There has been speculation regarding Ganguly’s biopic in the last few years. Now this latest development will put an end to such rumours. Earlier, films have been made on two other former India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. The late Sushant Singh Rajput had played the role of Dhoni in the biopic.

Sources said that the biopic on Ganguly will be produced at a cost of Rs 200-250 crore. “Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be made in Hindi, but is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days in arranging everything,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by ‘News18’.

The entire journey of Ganguly’s cricketing career, till he becomes the BCCI will be covered in the biopic. The names of two other actors who may don the role of Ganguly are doing the rounds. However, the choice of Ranbir Kapoor is more or less finalised as Ganguly as voted for him.

It should be stated here that shooting of biopics of two Indian women cricketers – Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami – have already begun. Actor Taapsee Pannu will play the lead role in Mithali’s biopic, while Anushka Sharma will turn fast bowler for the movie on Jhulan’s life.

The biopic on MS Dhoni turned out to be a huge hit. It hit the screens even when Dhoni was playing for India. However, Tendulkar’s biopic did not make much of an impact with the movie goers.

Scripting of the biopic to be made on Ganguly is currently on. The movie is expected to go to the floors sometime early in 2022.