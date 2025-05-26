Puri: Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish Ganguly and his wife Arpita had a narrow escape while enjoying water sports in Puri sea, police said Monday.

The incident occurred Saturday evening near the Lighthouse when the couple was enjoying a speedboat ride.

“We were saved by the grace of God. I am still in trauma. This should not happen, and water sports in the sea must be properly regulated. I will write to the Puri SP and the Odisha Chief Minister after returning to Kolkata,” Arpita said in a video message available with PTI.

#Ganguly's brother and sister-in-law #Rescued safely from #Puri Sea A speed boat carrying tourists capsized in the deep sea off Puri's coast on Saturday evening, all four tourists were rescued safely. #RescueOnly #rains #accident pic.twitter.com/bFZP3YL9CP — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) May 26, 2025

Narrating the incident, she said their boat encountered a huge wave, which caused it to capsize, throwing all passengers, including herself and her husband, into the sea.

“Thankfully, the quick action of the lifeguards saved our lives,” she added.

Local people, who witnessed the incident, said the speedboat lost balance after being hit by a huge wave and capsized in the deep sea.

PTI