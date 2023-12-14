Johannesburg: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final T20 International against India at the Wanderers here Thursday.

India have kept an unchanged side, while the Proteas made three changes to the side that beat the tourists in the second T20I.

The hosts have handed out debut to left-arm quick Nandre Burger, while spinner Keshav Maharaj and Donovan Ferreira too have been named in the playing XI.

South Africa are leading the series 1-0, with one match rained off.

Teams:

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

PTI