Johannesburg: Launching the first phase of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Multi-Cultural Centre and Temple, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said BAPS’s principles resonate with South Africa’s national ethos of Ubuntu.

Lauding the local Hindu community, Mashatile said: “We should reflect on the role that the Hindu community plays in nation-building. This community has a rich cultural heritage and values and has played a pivotal role in shaping the social fabric of our diverse society.”

In his address as the chief guest at the official launch, the deputy president sought to draw the parallels between the BAPS and the South African ethos.

“The principles of dharma, seva (service), and unity that BAPS upholds, indeed resonates deeply with our national ethos of Ubuntu —the belief in our shared humanity and interconnectedness,” Mashatile said as he recalled the various activities of BAPS.

He called the project “a beacon of faith, culture, and unity,” and said, the BAPS is well known for its commitment to humanitarian service, social upliftment, and cultural preservation, with the new Temple serving not only as a place of worship, but as a sanctuary of peace, knowledge, and spiritual enrichment for people of all backgrounds.

Mashatile also invited BAPS to join hands with the government in addressing the challenges of the country such as poverty, unemployment, violence, substance abuse, and gender-based violence. “We must collaborate our efforts within our communities to reaffirm the importance of freedom, peace, and security, as well as respect for all human rights,” Mashatile concluded.

PTI