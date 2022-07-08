Colombo/Islamabad: Prominent South Asian leaders, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed shock and anguish Friday over the assassination of Shinzo Abe. All the leaders hailed the former Japanese prime minister for his contributions towards bolstering bilateral ties and regional economic development.

Abe, 67, one of Japan’s most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during an election campaign speech in western Japan.

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he was stunned by Abe’s demise and offered his condolences to his family. “Deeply saddened by the tragic death of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe. Japan has lost a respected politician. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the LDP, and to the people of Japan,” Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa hailed Abe as a true friend of Sri Lanka, particularly when the island nation was going through a churn during the post-war development period.

“I am devastated and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe. He was a true friend of Sri Lanka, particularly during the post-war development period. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan at this extremely difficult time,” the former Sri Lankan premier said in a tweet.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Abe was pivotal in his contributions to the Pakistan-Japan bilateral ties. “I extend my profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship. Our prayers are with the bereaved family. At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan,” Sharif said in a tweet.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Japan as we hear about the demise of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. People of Bhutan and I offer our deepest condolence and keep the grieving family in our prayers,” Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering wrote on Twitter. “We will always cherish PM Abe as a good friend of Bhutan & an inspiring leader,” he added.