Seoul: South Korea Sunday reported eight new coronavirus cases, bringing the nation’s total infections to 10,661, with the daily increase falling to a single digit for the first time in about two months.

The figure for the cases, detected Saturday, marked another decrease from a day earlier when the number of new infections reached 18, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) as saying.

Of the eight new cases, five were detected from arrivals from foreign countries.

The total number of such cases reached 998, taking up around 9 per cent of the overall infections.

After reporting the first case on January 20, the number of daily new cases in the country stayed in the single digits through February 18.

The number of South Korea’s daily new cases had reached a peak of 909 February 29.

The nation’s death toll rose by two to 234 on Sunday, according to the KCDC.

