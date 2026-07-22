Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will embark on a five-nation trip this week that will also take him to three South American nations for talks with their leaders, the presidential office said Wednesday.

The President will depart Friday first for San Francisco, where he will make a two-day visit for a meeting with the heads of global tech giants, including OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, according to presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom, Yonhap News Agency reported.

“Through meetings with tech giant CEOs, the president will emphasise South Korea’s full commitment to investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and related global cooperation,” Kim said.

The President will also attend a high-level AI meeting in San Francisco that will bring together Altman, Huang and other tech giant chiefs with heads of South Korean conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung.

During the event, participants will discuss the Lee administration’s “megaprojects” initiative aimed at establishing a semiconductor production cluster and AI-related facilities, with a number of agreements expected to be signed between South Korean and global companies, according to the Cheong Wa Dae official.

Lee will also issue a “San Francisco AI declaration,” outlining South Korea’s vision to become an AI leader and enhance global cooperation in the field.

From Sunday through next Wednesday, Lee will pay a state visit to Brazil for a summit with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, followed by visits to Chile and Argentina through August 1 for summit talks with their respective leaders, President Jose Antonio Kast and President Javier Milei.

Lee’s visit to the South American countries is expected to expand trade and investment between the two regions while further advancing South Korea’s diplomatic reach in the region, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said.

Lee will wrap up his trip in Frankfurt, Germany, where he will hold a meeting with South Korean residents there before returning home on August 3, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.