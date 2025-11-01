Gyeongju (South Korea): South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Saturday that Seoul will continue taking preemptive measures to ease military tension and build trust with North Korea to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee made the remarks in a closing ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

“Military confrontation, tension, and nuclear issues have constrained stability and cooperation not only on the Korean Peninsula but across the entire Asia-Pacific region,” Lee said.

“The Republic of Korea seeks to open a new chapter on the Korean Peninsula through peaceful coexistence and co-prosperity, guided by the principle of resolving issues through dialogue,” he added, referring to South Korea’s official name.

He added that South Korea has already taken preemptive steps to ease military tensions and restore trust between the two Koreas, pledging to continue even more proactive measures to advance peace, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee emphasised that peace is the basic foundation of a sustainable future in the Asia-Pacific region, calling for support from APEC members for Seoul’s efforts to promote peace.

“Peace on the Korean Peninsula is an essential condition for the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

“The path toward peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula can be realised with the support and cooperation of all APEC members.”

In a closing ceremony, Lee formally handed over the APEC chairmanship to Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country will host next year’s summit in the southeastern city of Shenzhen.

Meanwhile, leaders of 21 Asian and Pacific Rim nations are to set to wrap up their annual economic forum on Saturday after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on a temporary truce on their trade war, generating relief around the world.