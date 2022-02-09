Hyderabad: Actress Kajal Agarwal, who seems to be enjoying her first pregnancy with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, wrote a lengthy post, slamming body shamers who commented on her pregnant look.

Earlier, when Kajal Aggarwal’s fully-pregnant photos were out, some people on the Internet had started commenting on her looks. There were a few memes, which were spread on social media sites, making fun of her not-so-glamorous looks. Kajal, who wanted to shut the body-shamers once for all, had written a long post on her Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal’s post reads, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help 🙂 let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!”.

Read also – Sonu Sood rescues 19-year-old accident victim

Throwing some light into what her thoughts are, Kajal mentions what it is to be like, to take such negativity, when women are in the most important phase of their lives.

“Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self-absorbed morons who just don’t seem to understand”, Kajal wrote.

Going further, Kajal explained that it is not something weird that a body undergoes physical changes during pregnancy.

“Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing”.

“We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies”.

“Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK”, Kajal affirms.

Ending on a high note, Kajal states that there is no need to feel abnormal for the changes that take place during pregnancy. She also advises other pregnant women not to stress over anything that makes them even slightly upset.

“We don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressured during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives”.

“We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience”, the ‘Acharya’ actress wrote, as she even gave many tips to women who are in the same phase in liife.

It is really unfortunate that any woman undergoes this situation, where she has to remind her body shamers, about what difficulties she has been facing, as she prepares to bring a new life into the world.