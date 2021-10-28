Mumbai: A few weeks after announcing separation from Tollywood heartthrob and actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has deleted all pictures from her Instagram handle. The gorgeous actress has removed all the pictures with Naga that she had posted for the past five years.

It has just been three weeks since Samantha announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. A few months ago, Samantha had removed Akkineni from her surname, which gave birth to rumours about their separation. Now, she has removed all photos with Naga Chaitanya.

On October 2, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced that they have parted ways as husband and wife. The couple ended their four years of marriage due to irreconcilable differences over several important decisions. They have now filed for divorce by mutual consent.

Since the morning of October 28, Samantha has been removing her posts with Naga Chaitanya. After several hours, the actress has successfully removed all couple photos with her estranged husband.

In their divorce statement, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya revealed that they would cherish their decade-long friendship. Hence, the actress hasn’t deleted posts which have Naga Chaitanya along with their common friends. Further, she hasn’t removed the posts with Nagarjuna or Akhil Akkineni, who are Naga Chaitanya’s father and step-brother.

Ever since Samantha announced her split with Naga Chaitanya, many trolls and YouTube channels have been coming up with their own theories about their divorce. Neither Sam nor Chay opened up about the issues between them.

Responding to the rumours about her affairs and abortions, Samantha said that she will never let such false accusations break her. She also added that divorce is already a painful process.

Samantha is currently in Dubai with her friends, Sadhna Singh and Preetham Jukalker. She will soon resume work once she is back.

Post News Network