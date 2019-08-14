Chennai: South Indian film superstar and ‘Badri’ actor Vijay Chandrasekhar is in the news these days and for good reason.

Vijay, in what was an unbelievable gesture, gifted gold rings to 400 crew members of his upcoming film ‘Bigil’.

The rings have the film’s title engraved on them.

Some of the crew members took to Twitter and posted images of the ring gifted to them by Vijay.

Vijay completed the shooting of his scenes in the film August 13 and as a token of appreciation, surprised everyone with his kind gesture.

#Bigil has a team of 400 members working in the film everyday Our Thalapathy made it extra special by valuing each an every individual’s contribution today. This token of affection coming from him made everyone’s day #PositiveVibes #HeartOfGold #OurThalapathyIsTheBest 😊😊 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) August 13, 2019

‘Bigil’, which is gearing up for release this Diwali, marks the third collaboration of director Atlee with Vijay after ‘Theri’ and ‘Mersal’, which were blockbusters. Nayanthara plays the leading lady.

Appreciating each & everyone's hard work who are associated in his films is wat makes #Thalapathy more spl ! One needs a big heart to do this ❤ #Bigil pic.twitter.com/lm7A9zUz4W — Rajĸυмaя ❤ (@Rajj8990) August 13, 2019

Jackie Shroff is also going to play an important role in the film.

Aged just 10, Vijay’s first role was in the drama ‘Vetri’ (1984). He continued to perform as a child artist in films until ‘Ithu Engal Neethi’ (1988), directed by his father S. A. Chandrasekhar. Vijay has mostly acted in Tamil’s best action, drama and adventure films.

His father S. A. Chandrasekhar is a Tamil film director and his mother Shoba is a playback singer and carnatic vocalist. Vijay has also worked with late actress Sridevi.

Vijay started featuring in lead roles at the age of eighteen from ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’. In 2002, he starred in the action film ‘Thamizhan’ alongside Priyanka Chopra who made her acting debut in the film before establishing herself as a leading actress in the Hindi film industry.

PNN/Agencies