Bhubaneswar: The south-west monsoon is likely to reach Odisha around June 6 or June 7, sources in the regional office of the IMD said Monday.

Amid this development, there was some relief for people living in the parched western part of the state. Heavy to moderate rains lashed parts of the western region, the Met office said Monday. Kotpad in Koraput district received 79 mm of rainfall between Sunday evening and Monday morning. There was moderate downpour at several areas in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Boudh.

Meanwhile a source in the regional office of the IMD said that the monsoon has advanced to south-east Bay of Bengal and is currently located over the Andaman sea. The source also said that the monsoon will reach Kerala around May 27 and then will reach Odisha around June 6 or 7.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) mid-day bulletin, conditions are favourable for further advancement of the south-west monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman Sea and the Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds is very likely to occur over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days, the IMD predicted.