Berhampur: The Southern Electricity Supply Company Of Orissa Limited (SOUTHCO) started Sunday a drive to disconnect supply to meters of defaulters in eight districts of Odisha. The districts where the process is on are Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangapur. Defaulters owe SOUTHCO a staggering amount totaling close to Rs 1,357 crore.

The company had earlier notified defaulters to clear their outstanding amounts by February 16 failing which the supply would be disconnected.

It should be stated here that the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) had launched a similar move January 16 this year. Seeing the success of the move, (North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited) NESCO and SOUTHCO decided to implement the same measures.

