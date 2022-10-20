Bhubaneswar: The process of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon started in Odisha Thursday and has so far left at least 19 of the 30 districts of the state, the weatherman said.

The southwest monsoon has completely been withdrawn from Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Angul districts. It has also left Dhenkanal, Boudh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Nayagarh, the Met office said.

The withdrawal has also been recorded in parts of Khurda, Puri, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts and conditions are very likely to become favorable for further withdrawal of the south west monsoon from the remaining parts of the state during the next two days, it said.

It had entered the state June 16 this year after a brief delay.

PTI