Chennai: Popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB to his friends), battling COVID-19, remained in critical condition. SPB is currently on life support, the hospital treating him here said Monday. Wishes continued to pour in for the recovery of the playback singer.

The veteran singer-actor’s son SPB Charan said his father was in ‘stable’ condition. A host of people, including DMK president MK Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth, wished SPB a speedy recovery. Lakhs of fans continued to pray for him.

The 74-year old is undergoing treatment since August 5 at the MGM Healthcare here. The hospital said, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19. He continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters.”

Earlier, Charan, also a filmmaker, in a video message said: “Dad is in the same condition as he was yesterday which is stable. Doctors, though, term his health status critical, ‘he is stable. There are no complications’, as such and hence treating physicians feel it as a very good sign,” Charan said.

Balasubrahmanyam has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages since his singing debut in 1966. He suffered a setback August 13 night and was put on life support.

Indicating improvement later, Charan had said Sunday his father, popularly known as SPB was improving. He, was able to recognise people around and he ‘breathes a little more comfortably than before’.

Stalin said in a Facebook post: “The news that Padum Nila (singing moon) SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is improving gives joy. He should fully recover soon and continue his journey of songs.”

Rajinikanth wished Balasubrahmanyam well on his Twitter account. He said, “Get well soon dear Balu sir.” The superstar also posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades.

See link: https://twitter.com/rajinikanth/status/1295246003038064641

“For more than 50 years, respected S P Balasubrahmanyam sang in several Indian languages. He brought joy to crores of people through his pleasant voice,” Rajinikanth said, noting that the former has crossed the critical phase. “When I heard that he has crossed the critical phase, I was very happy. I pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Balasubrahmanyam who is still in intensive care. Thanks,” he added.