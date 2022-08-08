Malkangiri: The Martyrs’ Week (PLGA Week) observed by Maoists in Malkangiri, Koraput and other districts from July 28 to August 3 had no impact as compared to violent incidents during the last one decade, said Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani here Sunday. He also asserted that Maoist organisations have weakened by 90 per cent. Usually, Left-wing ultras during celebration of PLGA Week build makeshift pillars in memory of their dead comrades, organise gatherings in remote areas, cut down trees to block roads, set vehicles afire and trigger landmine explosions. But this year these districts witnessed a different scenario.The influence of ultras in Koraput and Malkangiri is declining during the last three years with setting up of BSF camps, the SP said. There are no reports of banners, posters, tree cutting, road blockades and violence in parts of the two districts. At least three Maoists have been killed between the last PLGA week and that of this year, he added. No makeshift pillar for martyred rebels has been set up at any place, the top cop said. Security forces and personnel of Odisha police have been deployed at many places in these two districts. Hence, 90 per cent of the areas in Malkangiri are free of Maoists’ influence, he added.