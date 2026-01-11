New Delhi: Spain, Germany, Belgium, and Poland are emerging as stable and key export destinations for Indian goods within the 27-nation European Union bloc, according to the commerce ministry data.

The data showed that Spain stands out as a high-growth European market for Indian exports.

Exports to Spain rose by over 56 per cent during April-November this fiscal to USD 4.7 billion from USD 3 billion in the same period of the previous financial year.

Spain’s share in India’s total exports rose to 2.4 per cent, with a notable gain of 0.5 percentage points, the highest share increase among European partners in the period.

Similarly, India’s exports to Germany increased 9.3 per cent from USD 6.8 billion to USD 7.5 billion during the eight months of this fiscal.

“With a 2.6 per cent share in India’s total exports and a positive share gain of 0.2 percentage points, Germany continues to provide stable demand for Indian products,” an official said.

The country’s shipments to Belgium edged up from USD 4.2 billion to USD 4.4 billion during April-November 2025-26.

India’s exports to Poland grew 7.6 per cent to USD 1.82 billion during the period from USD 1.69 billion in April–November 2024.

“Taken together, these trends highlight a nuanced European strategy for India’s exports. Rapid growth in Spain, steady expansion in Germany, and resilience in Belgium reflect a balanced export profile combining market diversification from traditional markets and consolidation in mature economies,” the official said.

With India and the EU negotiating a free trade agreement, the bilateral trade between the two is expected to register healthy growth despite the global economic uncertainties.

India’s bilateral trade in goods with the EU was USD 136.53 billion in 2024-25 (exports worth USD 75.85 billion and imports worth USD 60.68 billion), making it the largest trading partner for goods.

The EU market accounts for about 17 per cent of India’s total exports, and the bloc’s exports to India constitute 9 per cent of its total overseas shipments.

Indian goods’ exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact sails through.

PTI