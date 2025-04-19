Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday met Spanish Ambassador Juan Antonio March Pujol, and said the cooperation between his state and the European country will soon reach a new height.

At the meeting, Pujol expressed his country’s keen interest in building long-term technology-led partnerships, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The discussions focused on deepening bilateral relations in sectors such as metallurgy and refractory solutions, it said.

Majhi noted the recent investment by TIMAB Magnesium India, a subsidiary of Groupe Roullier, which is setting up a Rs 90-crore refractory unit in Khurda.

He also showcased the state’s new renewable energy policy, urging Spanish firms like Siemens Gamesa, Acciona, and Iberdrola to explore investment opportunities in setting up solar parks, offshore wind, and green hydrogen projects in the state, the statement said.

He also invited Spanish apparel brands such as ZARA, Desigual, and Mango to explore sourcing hubs and joint innovation centres in the state’s integrated textile parks.

The state’s skilled workforce and proactive policy framework were presented before the Spanish delegation as the key advantages, the statement said.

The meeting reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to building high-value partnerships with Spain and laid the foundation for a new chapter of industrial, technological, and cultural collaboration, it said.

PTI