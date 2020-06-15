Bhubaneswar: A major confrontation flared up between the residents of Salia Sahi and police when the latter tried to bring back a discharged COVID-19 patient to the hospital.

Sources said that the 23-year-old female of Salia Sahi area had returned from Gujarat and tested positive for coronavirus about10 days ago. She was admitted to a COVID-19 hospital here for treatment. She was discharged from the hospital Sunday after she tested negative for the disease.

After her return home in Salia Sahi locality, a team of police, medical staff and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials went to her house at around 9.00pm Sunday. They said that they would take the woman to the hospital. However, they failed to provide any proper explanation as to why they were taking her back to the hospital.

Sensing something fishy over the decision of the administration to take her back to the hospital, the locals along with her family members had a heated argument with the officials. However, later the locals relented after much persuasion and allowed the officials to take the woman back to the hospital.

PNN/Agencies