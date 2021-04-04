Bhubaneswar: Following the suspension of three senior BJP MLAs for hurling shoes and headphones at Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro’s podium during proceedings of the House, the Budget Session of Odisha Assembly was adjourned Saturday.

Later in the evening, the Speaker adjourned all proceedings for the ongoing session which was scheduled to be over April 9.

Apart from the Annual Budget for FY 2021-22, the State Assembly has adopted nine Bills including Odisha Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, Cooperative Registration (Amendment) Bill and Appropriation Bill during this Budget Session, an Assembly official source said.

Notably, Patro suspended the three leaders after examining CCTV video footages. The suspended legislators are Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Charan Sethi and senior BJP member Jayanarayan Mishra.

The Budget Session met in two phases and the first phase had begun February 18. Subsequently, state Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented the Annual Budget for FY 2021-22 in the House February 22. Second phase of the Session began March 12.

PNN