Bhubaneswar/Aska: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated an important bridge in Aska area of Ganjam district Saturday.

According to the CM’s Office, the new bridge was constructed in place of two dilapidated bridges of the British Era. The new bridge will connect Aska with several important destinations of Ganjam.

The distance from Aska, Bhanja Nagar, Chhatrapur including many other places of the district to Bhubaneswar would be minimised.

Also read: Student alleges ragging by seniors in Sambalpur homoeopathy medical college

The new bridge will benefit around 3,50,000 locals by providing better road communication. “Ganjam is a developed district and a business centre of the state. Denizens in the district have earned a reputation for their hard work. I hope, the new bridge will bring in better opportunities for business, tourism and other sectors as well,” CM Patnaik said.

“Better infrastructure is vital for all-round development. Hence, my government has been dedicatedly working for infra development in Odisha. Construction of a number of bridges and laying of roads have brought visible development. World-class infrastructures are being developed now in the fields of tourism and sports,” the CM added.

Notably, road connectivity will be stepped up to an extent of 1,000km and new roads will be laid for the purpose across the state this year. Accordingly, 30 new bridges will also be constructed. Around Rs 2,300 crore will be spent in this regard. It has been targeted to spend an additional Rs 1,000 crore under Biju Setu Yojana (BSY) for new bridges and Rs 2,000 crore for laying rural roads, the CM said.

PNN