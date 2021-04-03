Sambalpur: A female student of the Odisha Medical College of Homoeopathy and Research (OMCHR) in Sambalpur district has brought serious allegations of ragging against her seniors.

The incident in question took place 31st March but came to the fore Saturday morning.

According to a source, the victim alleged that five senior students mentally tortured and harassed her. The girl complained in writing in this regard to the National Anti-Ragging Cell in New Delhi.

Swinging into action, the anti-ragging cell has directed the OMCHR authorities to initiate a probe into the matter and submit its report.

A team of anti-ragging squad of OMCHR has already initiated a probe following the direction of the national cell, principal of the OMCHR professor Rajendra Kumar Singh expressed.

“The ragging incident came to the fore after they received a mail and a phone call from the New Delhi Anti-Ragging Cell on 1 April. Neither the hostel superintendent nor we have received any written or oral complaint of ragging from the student yet,” Singh said.

“The incident took place in the girl hostel and the complain has been lodged against five students- 4 female students and 1 male student. We will complete the enquiry by today and the report will be submitted to the national anti-ragging authorities soon,” the principal added.

Notably, the heinous incident has surfaced close on the heels of ragging on the campuses of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla, both in the Sambalpur district.

PNN