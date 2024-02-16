Bhubaneswar: The state government Thursday announced a special allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for ambulance drivers and emergency medical technicians, along with Rs 3,000 per month for helpers, starting this month.

The 108 ambulance crew members will receive the monthly special allowance in addition to their existing basic salary.

The decision comes after ambulance crew members, during the district visits of 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman Kartik Pandian, had submitted representations requesting an increase in remuneration.

Taking into account their difficult working hours and emergency nature of work, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the special allowance for them out of state resources. Currently, the 108 ambulance service is operational with a fleet of 1,366 ambulances including 411 advanced life saving ambulances and six boat ambulances.

