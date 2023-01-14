Rourkela: The Odisha Government has made special arrangements to make the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela easily accessible for the differently abled to watch the world cup hockey matches without any inconvenience. The Birsa Munda Stadium was completed in just fifteen months, while the World Cup Village was built in Nine months.

In order to make the arrangements more differently abled friendly, special emphasis has been placed to build a ramp that leads to the lift, taking the differently abled fans to the floor, and having access to the stand on the first tier.

The arrangements have been made in such a way that a differently abled fan can enter the stadium from any gate.

“We have made it universally accessible for them. The stadium has about 100 seats allocated for them,” Odisha Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna said.

Besides arrangements for differently abled people, the stadium aims to provide a classic match experience for the fans visiting the venue.

The gallery seating is designed in such a way that there will not be any vision block for fans irrespective of where they are seated in the stadium.

Fans will never miss the live action. The stadium has been divided into two levels, the lower bowl, and upper bowl.

For the fans travelling to the stadium on their vehicles, there are six spacious parking lots assigned to them within the 100-meter radius of the stadium, which will cause no problems for the visitors.

The pathway from the parking lot to the stadium has been designed in such a way that the fans will enjoy their walk to the stand witnessing the beautiful artwork, which encapsulates the true spirit of hockey.

There are signages everywhere for the fans for better navigation up to their seats.

UNI