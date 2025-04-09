Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced Tuesday that the state will develop a Shakti Corridor that will link several Shakti peeths (sacred shrines dedicated to the goddess Shakti) across Odisha.

She was speaking at the Maa Tara Tarini temple in Ganjam. Parida, along with other key officials, visited the site to review the ongoing developmental works around the shrine. The temple holds significant religious, spiritual, social, and cultural importance for the people of the state, and efforts are underway to improve the shrine and its surroundings to attract more tourists.

Shakti Corridor aims to connect famous temples, including Maa Biraja Temple, Maa Mangala Temple, Maa Bhagabati Temple, Maa Ugratara Temple, Maa Narayani Temple, Maa Tara Tarini Temple, Maa Kalijai Temple, and Maa Bhairavi Temple.

The project will be a joint effort between the Works and Tourism departments, and an official announcement regarding its implementation will be made soon.

In another key development, state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced the introduction of a new queue management system, ‘Dhadi Darshan,’ at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. This system has been designed to regulate the flow of devotees, ensuring a smoother and more disciplined darshan experience. The system is expected to be introduced by the end of April.

